Sen. Tom Udall to vote against Session for attorney general

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico says he won’t support fellow Sen. Jeff Session, President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general.

The New Mexico Democrat told The Associated Press on Monday that Session wouldn’t be an “independent” attorney general and he wouldn’t support basic rights for the nation’s immigrants.

Udall suggested that the Republican Alabama senator will support Trump efforts to stop certain refugees and visa-holders from entering the U.S.

Udall made his remarks about Sessions after speaking to immigrant rights advocates in Santa Fe.

Sessions has been facing strong opposition from Senate Democrats over his civil rights record.