School Board Elections: Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, CNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, February 07, 2017, is Election Day for school boards in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.

Albuquerque Public Schools:

Four Albuquerque Public School Board seats are up for grabs. Voters are electing board members in districts three, five, six, and seven. Eligible voters may cast ballots at any of the 32 voter locations from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Central New Mexico Community College:

Voters will also be electing board members for CNM in districts one, three, four, five and seven. There are nine candidates vying for positions.

Rio Rancho Public Schools:

Six candidates are in the running for three seats on the Rio Rancho School Board Tuesday. There are four voting centers throughout Rio Rancho. They are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.