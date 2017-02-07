Rio Rancho looks at new ways to stop speeders

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho City Councilors will revisit having the company Redflex catch speeders in the City of Vision at Wednesday night’s meeting. This comes after councilors decided not to renew their original contract with them which ended on December 31, 2016. The red light cameras were turned off at that time.

That deal had Redflex operating those cameras at the intersections of Unser and Southern along with Unser and Northern to catch drivers running red lights. In addition, the company also provided four mobile units.

According to the city, new input has prompted them to restart the Safe Traffic Operations Program (STOP), except this time they will only use speed vans. The contract calls for eight mobile units as opposed to previously only having four. Once again, Redflex has been chosen to operate the program. The city’s website shows that violators caught by the speed van cameras will be fined $100.

The original system met with quite a bit of controversy. A city spokesperson told KRQE News 13 last year that since the cameras went up, there have been at least 35,000 unpaid red light camera citations totaling $4 million in uncollected money.

Redflex also operated the red light cameras in Albuquerque before voters axed the program in 2011. A class action lawsuit was later filed against Redflex after drivers complained the company and their debt collectors were hassling them for payment. That was later settled in March 2016 for $3.5 million.

City councilors will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Rio Rancho City Hall.