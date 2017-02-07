Report: Declining road conditions costs New Mexicans billions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deteriorating road conditions are costing New Mexico drivers big time.
The report breaks down the big problems in New Mexico, on some of the roads you might drive every day.
National transportation research group TRIP released a report Tuesday saying bad roads and bridges cost New Mexico motorists a total of $2.3 billion annually, as much as $1,800 per driver in some urban areas.
The cost is a result of repairs, lost time and fuel due to congestion-related delays.
The state department of transportation estimates it faces a $1.3 billion shortfall for needed projects.