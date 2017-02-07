Popular Facebook page features giant cake donut made in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Social media is buzzing over Rebel Donut, and this time it’s not because of their Breaking Bad donut.

Buzzfeed’s “Bring Me” Facebook page posted a video featuring the donut shop’s giant cake donuts. It’s 16-inches of deliciousness and can feed 20 or more people.

When the post popped up, Rebel Donut said, “this explains all the phone calls today.”

People from all over wanted to get their hands on them. Unfortunately for them, the giant cake donuts are only made in Albuquerque.

“It’s something that people do as special orders, so we do need a 24-hour advance on something like that just because it’s a really large process to make something like that, but it is something very popular. We do get orders at least once a week,” Assistant Manager Andrea Zamora said.

Rebel Donut said the giant donut can be made in any flavor your heart desires.