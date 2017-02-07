Police: Body found in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just hours ago police say they found a body in southeast Albuquerque, now they are combing through the area looking for clues as to what may have happened here.

According to police officers were called to the area of Stanford and Central around 3 Tuesday morning. When officers arrived they found a body.

Right now, it’s unclear if it’s a man or woman or what the cause of death is. But we do know this has been deemed a full violent crimes callout.

Details are still coming in but we are working to get more information.

At this time police have a good chunk of Silver blocked off.

So if your morning drive takes you along Stanford from Central to Silver, you’ll want to find an alternative route.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.