On News Stands: New Mexico Entertainment Magazine

Editor-in-chief of New Mexico Entertainment Magazine, Teresa Ewers, joined New Mexico Living to flip through the pages of the latest edition.

Their cover story on C. Thomas Howell gives some insight into how he has grown as an actor from ‘The Outsiders’ to present time.

They also feature some great events in conjunction with Black History Month, the screening of ‘Black Dynamite’ and ‘Shaft,’ in addition to ‘A Moment of Dance’ where we are all invited to Civic Plaza on Saturday, February 11, to dance. New Mexico Entertainment Magazine has these stories and so much more, and you can get more information on their website.

