New department aims to help immigrants, refugees in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new department is aimed at helping the diverse community in Albuquerque.

The Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs will help connect residents with resources — from improving family well-being and helping entrepreneurs succeed.

Mayor Richard Berry said the city should be inclusive and this office will help those in need.

“What I am in charge of is my city, and the people who live here. They are wonderful people and they are diverse. It’s incumbent of us to make sure that if you live in the city, we give you every opportunity and chance to prosper and thrive,” Mayor Berry said.

The new office was made possible with a multi-year grant from the W.G. Kellogg Foundation. It is set to open in the summer.