Nation’s only Latina governor denounces ‘racist’ charge

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The nation’s only Latina governor is denouncing a charge by a white former mayor of Santa Fe that she is a racist.

A spokesman for New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez says comments made by former Santa Fe Mayor David Coss at an immigrant rights rally Monday were “are sad and ignorant.”

Coss told a crowd of immigrant advocates outside the New Mexico Statehouse that New Mexico voters in November showed it was a state “that rejected the racism of Donald Trump, that rejected the racism of Susana Martinez.” The white liberal then said the Republican Latina’s effort to revamp New Mexico’s law that allowed immigrants in the country illegally to obtain driver’s licenses was “racist and that was wrong.”

Martinez spokesman Chris Sanchez says the overwhelming majority of Hispanics in New Mexico supported her effort to revamp the law.