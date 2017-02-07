High pressure will build into New Mexico from the south pushing temperatures to near record levels by the end of the work week. Temps will top out the low 60s on Wednesday and mid 60s by Thursday. Mostly sunny skies will be the rule for the end of the work week. The record temperatures arrive on Friday with highs in Albuquerque in the low 70s. A powerful storm system takes aim on the state for the weekend.

Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast View as list View as gallery Open Gallery