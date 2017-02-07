Man who stole money from New Mexico pueblo pleads guilty

atm thief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of stealing a million dollars from a New Mexico pueblo and using the money to go on a major spending spree has pleaded guilty to federal embezzlement charges.

Marshall Cheromiah was the focus of a KRQE Special Assignment back in 2014. Investigators say he was an assistant manager at a gas station on the Laguna Pueblo west of Albuquerque.

He had the keys to the ATM machine inside and was caught on camera stealing the cash.

Sources say Cheromiah took 22 friends to Vegas, bought hundreds of pairs of Air Jordan shoes and gave money to family.

A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled, but Cheromiah could face up to five years in federal prison. He will also be required to pay $21,758 in restitution.

