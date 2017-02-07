Local tea boutique offers fun Valentines event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If chocolate is the plan for your Valentine this year, why not enjoy a chocolate themed menu, this even includes the drinks.

The Fragrant Leaf Tea Boutique, a locally-owned purveyor of artisanal loose-leaf teas and tea accessories from Asia, is hosting a Valentine’s Day menu perfect for chocolate lovers.

Owners Nadine and Robin Scala, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss the upcoming event, plus demonstrating how to make a Hot Chocolate Chai.

The rich French-style hot chocolate blended with Masala Chai tea is a a blend of black tea with cinnamon, cardamom, ginger and cloves.

The Chocolate Lovers Afternoon Tea will be held on Sunday, February 12 from 1 p.m. through 2:30 p.m.

The event is $35 a person and seating is limited, advance reservation is required by Friday, February 10.

For more information, visit their website or call 505-255-0522.