Local running program aims to get kids physically, emotionally healthy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A program aimed at helping kids both physically and emotionally during what they say is their most vulnerable time of their lives is looking to expand to even more schools throughout Albuquerque.

Running 505 is a grass roots program that’s been around for a couple of years, but as the program continues to grow and change the lives of kids in Albuquerque, they’re now looking to expand and even reach out to visually impaired kids.

Director Melani Buchanan Farmer says the program came about by thinking of what are struggles that our students face. She says a lot of times middle school is a place where kids are having difficulty navigating through changes in their life.

She started Running 505 to support students and give them opportunities to build on their social and emotional development.

Her idea for the program is that when kids are physically healthy that they’re emotionally healthy, too and vice versa.

“Parents give us feedback. Teachers who know the program give us feedback that what we are providing will have long term effects for our kids,” said Buchanan Farmer.

This is 5th grader Don McNeil’s first year with Running 505. He originally joined so he could hang out with friends after school. But he’s starting to learn it’s a lot more than that.

“Sometimes when I do it it’s like a hard day of school happens and then when you go out to run you get to run you just feel relieved that you get to go out and do something you really like,” said McNeil.

Buchanan Farmer hopes that by expanding the program to more schools that this will result in more kids throughout Albuquerque being supported through mentorships and long-term physical and mental health.

