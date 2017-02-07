Lawmaker wants to increase penalties for reckless driving of a stolen vehicle

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One lawmaker is trying to increase penalties for the reckless driving of a stolen vehicle.

It’s in direct response to the deaths of 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mother Shaunna Arredondo-Boling last month. The two were hit by two car thieves on the run from police.

Under the proposed legislation introduced by Rep. Bill Rehm, prosecutors and judges would be able to increase the severity of the charges and related penalties if a stolen vehicle is involved in a reckless driving incident.

Currently, there is no law in New Mexico that specifically establishes penalties for committing homicide or great bodily harm while driving a stolen vehicle.