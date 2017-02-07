La Cueva High athletes take time to read to first graders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Athletes from La Cueva High took a break from the field and court Tuesday to do something good in the classroom — they read to first graders at E.G. Ross Elementary as part of Jammie Read Day.

“They love it. It’s a lot of fun. They really like how we’re in high school and they think it’s really cool,” Brandon Atkins, basketball player, said.

The student athletes have been doing this for the past five years and said helping these kids never gets old.

The athletes also got a chance to talk about their favorite book and sign a copy for each student to take home.