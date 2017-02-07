Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s across the state. A mix of sun and clouds will blanket the area this afternoon (a bit more sun today compared to Monday!) Spot mountain showers are possible for those with the Northern Mountains and San Juans of Southern CO… but coverage and intensity will be limited (little to no accumulation). Afternoon temperatures will climb above seasonal averages nearly statewide – expect highs to top out in the low to mid-60s across the Rio Grande Valley. Winds will crank out of the west-northwest — strongest winds found in and around the Northern Mountains and Eastern Plains.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect until 4PM Wednesday for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains – sustained speeds: 35-45mph / gusts: 60-70mph

WIND ADVISORY in effect until 4PM Wednesday for the Central Mountains and east-central highlands – sustained speeds: 25-35mph / gusts: 45-55mph

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: Temperatures will continue to climb with some of us looking at the potential for record highs Friday afternoon. High pressure nudging in will cut off our early week winds… leaving behind sunshine and near-perfect outdoor weather!

WEEKEND: Our next big weather-maker looks to dive south into the Desert Southwest… bringing the return of rain and snow to portions of New Mexico. Details are still a bit fuzzy given how far out we are at the current moment… stay tuned!