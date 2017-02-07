John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

As our most recent weather disturbance departs, expect the snow over the northern high terrain to diminish throughout the day. We’re already seeing more sunshine at the lower elevations, and we’ll continue to see clearing skies over the higher terrain through tonight.

With more sunshine and a ridge of high pressure building in, expect less wind and warmer temperatures through the rest of the week. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs running 15° – 25° above average. A storm system will move through late this weekend and early next week, giving us another decent shot at showers and mountain snow. Temperatures will also drop back closer to average by early next week.