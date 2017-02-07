In The Kitchen: Valentine’s Dinner At Mas Tapas y Vino

Chef Ryan Numair from Mas Tapas y Vino in the Hotel Andaluz, joined New Mexico Living to give us information on Valentine’s Day Dinner at the restaurant and to make their Scallop dish.

February 11, Mas Tapas y Vino will be hosting a romantic four-course dinner menu for $65. The menu includes Caprese salad, seared sea scallops, beef tenderloin, & strawberry cheesecake pizzelle tower and other culinary surprises.

There will also be an after party in Ibiza starting at 10 p.m. with DJ Ana Martinez. And Valentine’s Day weekend package that includes overnight accommodations.

For reservations go to Open Table or their website.

Seared Sea Scallops

Ingredients:

Sea Scallops

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt & Black Pepper

Harissa Sauce

Heavy Cream

Butter

Lavash Flatbread Crisp

Escabeche

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Hotel Andaluz