Hidden History: River of Change



Baton Rouge La. (NEXSTAR) – From Minnesota to Louisiana, spanning more than two-thousand miles, it’s the nation’s longest river with a history much deeper than the water itself.

The Mississippi was the main artery of America’s pre-railroad economy, transporting boats full of cash crops, and the slaves who tended them, during the early 1800s.

One of its narrowest points stood for something completely different.

Dr. Don Hernandez with the Department of History at Southern University said, “A piece of Louisiana land which has been referred to as ‘Free Negro Point’. Now, ‘Negro’ wasn’t the word that was used to identify the area.”

Dr. Hernandez says that this part of the river represented opportunity, not bondage.

“Apparently here on the bluff, there was a large plantation and I’m assuming because it was a large plantation that there would have been slaves. History reports that people who were enslaved and who were working in this area from time to time sought that freedom by escaping across the Mississippi River,” said Dr. Hernandez.

The irony is not lost on students of Southern University, Louisiana’s oldest historically black university, founded at the eastern edge of that hopeful, yet dangerous point.

Southern University Student Alliyah More says, “It’s overwhelming because I feel like I have to prove because I’m here at Southern University. It was founded as an institution to educate blacks in Louisiana and slaves, they weren’t allowed to read or write, and so it’s crazy taking advantage of the opportunities they gave me, to know that right behind me is where they escaped to freedom. I can’t even imagine.”

“I’ve definitely always been proud to call myself an alumni of Southern University, but now, I definitely have more of a spiritual connection to it knowing that my people had to swim across the river to get to freedom,” says Lakeith Lewis, Southern University Alumni.

Dr. Hernandez says, “When you’re enslaved, when you’ve been tortured and beaten, I suppose anything that might afford you freedom would be inviting.”

Today, the river sustains jobs for more than five-hundred and eighty thousand people, creating over $150 billion in revenue for the U.S. economy.