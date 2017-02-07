Hearing for suspects in fatal stolen car crash postponed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – A hearing for two accused car thieves charged with the murder of a 14-year-old and her mother has been rescheduled.

Paul Garcia, 24, and 21-year-old Elexus Groves were supposed to find out if they could get out of jail while they wait for their trial but the hearing has been reset for Friday.

Police say the duo was in the stolen van that crashed into a family killing 14-year-old Shaylee Boling, and her mother Shaunna Arredondo-Boling last month.

Both are facing two charges of first-degree murder.

Garcia and Groves are both being held on a $100,000 cash only bond.