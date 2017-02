ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The show went on for the Albuquerque Astronomical Society, even without $30,000 of its equipment.

Last week, thieves made off with telescopes, camera lenses and a portable planetarium.

Tuesday night, the Astronomical Society set up an old planetarium at Griegos Elementary School for a star party.

In the meantime, a fundraiser has been set up to help replace the equipment.

