For Your Information: Black History Month

Cathryn McGill from the New Mexico Black History Organizing Committee, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to celebrate Black History Month with a number of festive events happening around the Duke City.

A few of the events Cathryn mentioned were, ‘Celebre Noir Week,’ happening February 8th through the 12th at the Unitarian Church. Also, the Taste of Soul Week starts February 18th and includes the Club Scholarship Gala. Then, Mind, Body, Soul Week is the week of February 25, which features the New Mexico’s Gospel Best competition.

For a complete list of events visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living