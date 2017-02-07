Community mourns mother killed in crash caused by suspected thieves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community came together to mourn the loss of an innocent mother killed by a pair of suspected car thieves.

Friends and family gathered Tuesday night at the First Christian Church near Eubank and Montgomery for Shauna Arredondo-Boling’s memorial.

“She was the person that focused on the sunny side, and the good of everything there ever was,” a speaker said.

Police said two suspects slammed a stolen van into her car last month, killing her 14-year-old daughter. Arredondo was critically injured in the crash and later died.

Elexus Groves, 21, and her alleged accomplice, Paul Garcia, are both behind bars, charged with murder.

 

 

