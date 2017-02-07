Caught on camera: Burglary suspect lying, resisting and getting tased

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have released lapel video of officers corralling a thief who is a terrible liar. Lorenzo McFarland doesn’t know when to give up, and police had to use a taser on him.

Police were dispatched early on Dec. 14 to the 2800 block of Quincy Street NE. That home had been broken into and was ransacked.

The lapel video shows police searching the home room by room with guns drawn. Meanwhile, officers located the suspect, Lorenzo McFarland, nearby on Claremont.

“I was right here at my friend’s house right here,” he told officers. Officers observed him dumping a backpack.

“You haven’t been breaking into houses?” one AAlbuquerque Police officer inquired. “Oh no,” he replied.

The suspect admitted on video that he had been in trouble before for “little things.”

McFarland’s lies ended up being his downfall describing the laptop.

“It’s a Dell,” he said. Police observed the laptop, which was stolen, was an HP.

Soon, police said McFarland started resisting by fighting with the officers. The lapel video captures officers using a taser on McFarland.

He calms down but is transported to the hospital for observation.

Video shows the victim identifying her items that were stolen.

As for those “little things” on his rap sheet, court records show that McFarland has arrests for breaking into cars and homes, forgery, identify theft and drugs.

At the time of that arrest, McFarland was awaiting trial for burglary.

He was also among four suspects arrested as part of a theft ring APD busted at a home near Candelaria and San Mateo in September 2016.

He keeps getting out of jail, though on low bonds.