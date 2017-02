ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque restaurant is being named one of the most romantic in the country.

Restaurant review website Open Table looked into more than 10 million reviews to formulate a list of 36 restaurants. The list includes Vernon’s Speakeasy in Los Ranchos.

Vernon’s is the only restaurant in New Mexico to make the list.

Open Table touts the restaurant’s live music, great food and top notch service