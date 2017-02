ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying a new way to connect with the public. The department is launching #TuesdayCopTalk on Twitter.

On the first Tuesday of each month, members of the department will answer questions and listen to the community’s concerns live on Twitter.

People can ask questions, or follow along with the conversation, by using the hashtag “#TuesdayCopTalk”.

The talk will run Tuesday afternoon from 3:30 to 4:30.

Join us for our 1st #TuesdayCopTalk! Today 3:30-4:30PM on #Twitter. Have a question? Ask. We'll answer them live. pic.twitter.com/KpCLmTw6Gs — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) February 7, 2017