Albuquerque police ask for help identifying suspected tire slasher

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are hoping you can help them identify a man caught on video slashing tires.

Video shows a white Mercedes pulling up to a gold car. Then, a man gets out and slashes the tires.

The car’s owner said her tires have been slashed several times over the last three months and her ex-boyfriend is believed to be behind it. However, in this latest case, she believes it was a friend of her ex-boyfriend who slashed her tires, since she has a restraining order against her ex.

If you recognize the suspect or the car, call Albuquerque Police.