Albuquerque police ask for help identifying suspected tire slasher

By Published: Updated:
tire-slashing-suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are hoping you can help them identify a man caught on video slashing tires.

Video shows a white Mercedes pulling up to a gold car. Then, a man gets out and slashes the tires.

The car’s owner said her tires have been slashed several times over the last three months and her ex-boyfriend is believed to be behind it. However, in this latest case, she believes it was a friend of her ex-boyfriend who slashed her tires, since she has a restraining order against her ex.

If you recognize the suspect or the car, call Albuquerque Police.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s