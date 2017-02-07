Albuquerque officials called to affirm support of immigrants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Albuquerque councilors are considering reaffirming a years old resolution declaring the city immigrant friendly.

Lawmakers in 2000 voted unanimously to declare Albuquerque immigrant friendly. Now, some members of the City Council and dozens of members of the public are calling for the council to reaffirm that action in light of recent actions by President Donald Trump.

A memorial was introduced Monday and is scheduled to be discussed Feb. 22.

The 2000 declaration calls Albuquerque an “immigrant-friendly city” and bars the use of city resources to identify undocumented workers or apprehend people based on their immigration status.

On Jan. 25, Trump signed an executive order intended to fast-track construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall. It also ordered cuts in federal grants for immigrant-protecting cities.