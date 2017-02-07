Albuquerque mom catches thief in the act

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mom caught a thief in the act, trying to break into a family’s minivan outside a Chuck E. Cheese’s.

The woman who shot the video told KRQE News 13 she and her husband thought the man had just locked himself out of his own minivan, but then they realized he was up to no good.

Sophia Keil and her family were on their way to Olive Garden when they noticed a man trying to get into a minivan parked at the Chuck E. Cheese’s by Coors and Alameda.

“We saw a guy struggling to get into a vehicle. He was pulling out a bag with a stick out of the window,” she said.

He tried a few times to unlock the door, even trying to climb onto the side of the van. Keil and her husband thought he was the owner. So, her husband tried to help unlock the minivan, but then quickly realized that wasn’t the case.

“After having a conversation with him, asking him questions, he was like, he felt like it was a little fishy,” she said.

That’s when she pulled out her camera and took pictures of him and posted them on Facebook. People quickly sounded off, identifying him as Patrick Martinez.

A quick online search shows there’s a Patrick Martinez with a long criminal history who has the same star and money sign tattoos on his cheeks as the thief in the pictures.

Keil said her husband did his best to keep the crook from getting into the minivan.

“He was stalling and was saying I don’t think I can do this, and he was hinting to the employee you should call the police, and he was winking at him,” she said.

That was when the thief casually walked off with a black bag he took from the van. Keil said the family came out of the Chuck E. Cheese’s shortly after to try and get back what he took from them.

“They walked around there and they chased after him. They didn’t catch him,” she said.

The manager at Chuck E. Cheese’s told KRQE News 13 they did not make a police report. The family that owns the minivan assumes the thief was trying to get a tablet they left inside.