Driver gives Albuquerque cop a ride in search for suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows a concerned citizen offer a car ride to an Albuquerque police officer trying to chase down a runaway suspect.

In December, an Albuquerque Police officer handcuffed Keon Harris and walked him to the patrol car outside the Probation and Parole office on Gold and Broadway.

Harris had a felony warrant out of Arizona, according to a criminal complaint.

The officer wrote in the complaint that he “momentarily released [his] hold of Harris’ right arm to unlock the vehicle doors.”

That’s when Harris took off running.

On top of the out-of-state warrant, the Albuquerque Police Department said it’s had more than two dozen cases involving Harris over the last seven years.

In 2012, he was charged with 13 counts of child abuse, accused of causing skull and rib fractures.

In the December incident, police lapel video shows a concerned citizen saw the foot chase and called out to the officer.

“Wanna ride? I can see him,” the man told the officer.

So, the officer hopped in the driver’s SUV and started directing him on which direction to go.

The officer even got out at Coal to stop traffic, making way for the SUV to pull out onto the street before hopping back in.

“I don’t want you to drive me all over. Just drop me off,” the officer told the good samaritan.

“I live in this neighborhood and so does my family. So, if you need me to drive around a little bit, I’m not doing anything right now,” the driver responded.

After hitching a ride for two blocks, the search that day didn’t end with Harris’ arrest.

Police found him two weeks later and arrested him for the escape.

Harris was still behind bars as of Tuesday night.

He is scheduled to be in court on Thursday for a probation violation hearing.

APD told KRQE News 13 that, although the department appreciates the citizen’s intent to help, it does not encourage citizens to get involved in police investigations.

The department said it will review the incident to see what police can learn from it.