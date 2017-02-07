Alamogordo police arrest 3 of 5 suspects in attempted home invasion

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Alamogordo police have arrested three suspects in the violent attempted home invasion caught on video last week.

Tuesday, police said they are still looking for two more suspects.

A man’s home surveillance video showed a woman walking up to the door, asking for help. As the man inside is talking to her, three men approach with big guns in hand.

The resident then slammed the door shut, but the three men tried to break in. Seconds later, something startles the suspects and they run off.

Alamogordo police said thanks to tips and leads they have arrested 39-year-old Dominic Roberts, 50-year-old Ross Sanders and 28-year-old Dustin Williams.

The woman is identified as 27-year-old Crystal Silva. She still hasn’t been caught, and neither has 35-year-old Jason Enjady.

Anyone with information about Silva or Enjady is asked to call Alamogordo Police.

