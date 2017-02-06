Video shows thief breaking into Albuquerque optometrist’s office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque optometrist is now out $8,000 worth of merchandise after a thief broke into the shop.

Security video from Casey Optical Co. on Eubank Boulevard and Central Avenue shows the thief breaking open the glass window and climbing into the store.

Once inside, he heads straight towards the sunglasses cabinet and takes every single pair.

The co-owner of the store said they’ve only been open for six months and things like this make it difficult for them to keep their prices low.

“Being a new business, that’s really hard, and we’re trying to make things affordable for everyone, and when we get broken into and stuff, I mean, that makes things very hard,” Spencer Foster said.

The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating. In the meantime, the store has beefed up its security.