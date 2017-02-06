Udall: Trump’s travel ban ‘illegal and unconstitutional’

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Sen. Tom Udall says President Donald Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries is “illegal and unconstitutional” and vowed to fight it with other Democratic senators.

The New Mexico Democrat told hundreds of immigrant advocates on Monday in Santa Fe that senators also will do all they can to challenge Trump’s call to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Advocates gathered in the capital of the state with the highest percentage of Hispanic residents to denounce Trump’s travel ban and to demand protection for immigrants who live in the country illegally.

Trump’s order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

The order is tied up in the federal courts.