Six candidates in the running for Rio Rancho School Board

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho schools are also holding board elections this week.

Six candidates are in the running for three seats on the Rio Rancho Public Schools Board of Education.

Up for election in District 1 are Wynne Coleman, Margretta Franklin and Natalie Nicotine.

In District 3, incumbent Martha Evelia Janssen is up against William Edward Dunn.

And in District 5, incumbent Catherine Jeanette Cullen is running unopposed.

While School Board President Don Schlichte is not up for re-election, he says the biggest issue these candidates will have to tackle is the budget.

“We’ve already made almost $3 million in cuts and more might be coming,” said Schlichte.