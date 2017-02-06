Police: DWI suspect crashes into Albuquerque officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque officers are recovering Monday after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver.

Police say the officers were responding to a call to assist another officer who was trying to stop a stolen vehicle. But when the officers pulled out of a parking lot onto Menaul, they were rear-ended by a driver that police say was speeding and may have been under the influence.

The Albuquerque Police Department says both officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital after the crash.

Police have not released the names of the officers.

The identity of the suspected drunk driver has also not been released but police say the suspect has multiple DWI arrests.