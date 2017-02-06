PED warns Espanola Schools superintendent to fix issues or face suspension

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The state Public Education Department has issued a letter the Superintendent of Espanola Public Schools, requesting that he resolve multiple issues within the district. The letter indicates that if the superintendent fails to comply, he could have his license suspended.

The letter was addressed to Eric Martinez, Superintendent of Espanola Public Schools.

In November, the PED announced they were taking over the school district’s finances in a letter that called out the superintendent on how he’s running the district.

The state Attorney General then filed a lawsuit against Espanola Public Schools in January, alleging the school district was failing to comply with an open records request for emails.

KRQE News 13 is working to provide more details.

 

