Parenting 411: Talking To Kids About Immigration

Parenting Correspondent, Lexi Petronis from On The Rocks, joined New Mexico Living to share with us some of the best ways to talk about the subject of immigration with our kids.

She explained that books are a useful tool when teaching kids difficult subject and she recommends three in particular, which are all told from a child’s point of view. ‘My Diary from Here to There’ by Amada Irma Perez, tells of a girl who moves from Mexico to California with her family and shares her concerns and worries.

‘The Name Jar’ by Yangsook Choi is about a girl who moves to the U.S. from Korea and the challenges she has in fitting in with the other children.

‘Stepping Stones’ by Margriet Ruurs is a story of a young Syrian girl who looks for safety with her refugee family.

She also believes this is not about politics, but instead, helps them learn to communicate and understand. It fosters kindness and empathy for all people.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living