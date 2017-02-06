New Mexico farmers, ranchers donate food for a good cause

By Published: Updated:
food-donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmers and ranchers are lending a helping hand to families in need.

Members of the Farm and Livestock Bureau and the Women’s Leadership Committee went shopping Monday with Ronald McDonald.

The food they bought will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House of New Mexico.

“I feel great about it. It’s a wonderful organization and it feels good to know that we are helping some people who are in great need,” Teresa Ogdam, New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau, said.

The Ronald McDonald House provides housing for families whose children are being treated at Albuquerque-area hospitals.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s