New Mexico farmers, ranchers donate food for a good cause

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmers and ranchers are lending a helping hand to families in need.

Members of the Farm and Livestock Bureau and the Women’s Leadership Committee went shopping Monday with Ronald McDonald.

The food they bought will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House of New Mexico.

“I feel great about it. It’s a wonderful organization and it feels good to know that we are helping some people who are in great need,” Teresa Ogdam, New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau, said.

The Ronald McDonald House provides housing for families whose children are being treated at Albuquerque-area hospitals.