Monday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: ART construction change could impact commuters

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. If your morning drive takes you along Central, you’ll want to know about a big change at Rio Grande and Central due to Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction. During rush hour, traffic is already backed up in that area. Starting Monday morning, drivers will not be able to turn onto northbound Rio Grande toward the interstate from eastbound Central. The changes at Central and Rio Grande are expected to last three weeks.

2. Many people are still talking about the incredible Super Bowl victory by the New England Patriots. Plans are underway to welcome the team back to Boston with a parade Tuesday. After falling behind 21-3 at the half, the Patriots roared back in the second half to tie it up. The game ended with the team’s touchdown in overtime.

3. A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a partly clear sky. Cloud cover will be much more noticeable today compared to this weekend, expect a mix of sun and clouds statewide.

4. The fight against cancer is making its way to the Roundhouse in Santa Fe Monday. Nearly 200 advocates including patients and students from Albuquerque are preparing to ask lawmakers to support two bills focused on cancer awareness, including hiking the tax on tobacco and banning teens under 18 from using tanning booths. The government students will learn how to advocate for a cause. The group is set to arrive in Santa Fe at 9 a.m.

5. You can get your Dion’s ranch fix again. The company says its popular dressing will be back in restaurants when they open their doors Monday morning. The pizza place stopped making its Ranch and Greek dressings last month while a production facility was being upgraded.

