A fast jet stream will continue to rip the wind across to New Mexico on Tuesday with gusts up to 65 mph for the northern mountains. Here in the Albuquerque area we will be windy at times but mild with partly cloudy skies and a high of 61. Temperatures will continue to warm through the end of the work week topping out in the low 70s by Friday. Over the weekend a powerful storm system will drop in to the southwest bringing a better chance for showers.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: San Diego, Tijuana mayors extol virtues of cross-border ties
-
Gallery: Scholars: ‘Liberal’ reputation of 9th Circuit overblown
-
Gallery: Judges who ruled in Brady case unanimous in praise of game
-
Gallery: Academy president introduces politics at Oscar luncheon
-
Gallery: Rare snow shuts Seattle area schools, cuts power for 100,000
-
Gallery: Amnesty says at least 13,000 people hanged at Syrian prison
-
Gallery: Patriots return to New England, receive warm welcome in cold
-
Gallery: The Latest: Arguments set for Tuesday over Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Judges who ruled in Brady case unanimous in praise of game
-
Gallery: Tech cos. take stand against travel ban, risking backlash