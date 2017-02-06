Lush Cosmetics shares fun Valentine’s gifts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s never too early to start thinking about gifts for your Valentine.

Lush Cosmetics, a retail store that typically caters to women’s beauty supply, has some fun unique beauty products that are sure to leave your loved one feeling extra special.

Lush’s Floor Leader, Micaela Eldridge-Lane, joined KRQE This Morning show to share a few fun Valentine’s gifts.

Lush has a variety of products for both men and women including the Charity Pot, a self-preserving body lotion. With every purchase of Charity Pot, Lush donates 100% of the price to small grassroots organizations working in the areas of environmental conservation, animal welfare and human rights.

Lush Cosmetics is located at ABQ Uptown.

