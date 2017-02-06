Lobo men’s basketball hopes the road brings a victory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The road is where Craig Neal and his Lobos have done their best work in conference play this season. That where they will be Wednesday when they face the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs. The Lobos are currently fourth in Mountain West play, but are coming off a loss at home.

The Lobos have seven conference wins against five losses. Three of those losses have come at home at The Pit where the Lobos used to be nearly guaranteed to win.

“I think the intimidation factor is there,” said Lobos Head Coach Craig Neal. “I think we haven’t taken advantage of it. I think it’s going to always be there. I think there is something to be said that we have played better on the road this year and we got to get better at home.”

The Lobos are still alive in a wide open conference race that remains that way more than halfway into the league schedule.

“I think it’s a strange year in college basketball,” said Neal. “I mean if you look at all of the teams that are losing and winning. I think more so now anybody can beat anybody on a given day not only in my conference but, I think throughout.”

The Lobos have battled injury for a large part of the season and have played the last two games without starters Tim Williams and Dane Kuiper. Kuiper is expected to be back against Air Force. He is returning from a broken nose and concussion. Kuiper will be evaluated before game time.

Coach Neal also does not plan to rush him back into the starting line up. The Falcons have struggled to only three conference wins this season, but have given the Lobos trouble the last few seasons.

Game time Wednesday is 7 p.m. Mountain Time. The game will be broadcast on ROOT Sports.