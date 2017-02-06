Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a partly clear sky. Cloud cover will be much more noticeable today compared to this weekend – expect a mix of sun and clouds statewide. Spotty to scattered showers will favor Southern Colorado and the Northern Mountains of NM, however, accumulation is not expected to be much. Winds will be a bigger issue as strong westerly winds reach sustained speeds on 25-35mph over central and eastern NM. Gusts have the potential to reach 60-70mph over the higher terrain of northern NM, spilling into the surrounding areas and Eastern Plains.

MIDWEEK: Quiet weather will take over through midweek with sunshine and above average temperatures dominating statewide.