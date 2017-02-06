John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

We will continue to see some light snow over the northern high terrain this afternoon and tonight as a weather disturbance works its way through northern New Mexico. High winds continue for areas along and east of the central mountain chain today. Winds back off Tuesday as we shift to a more northerly flow. Snow will come to an end across the north as well.

Winds begin to taper off Wednesday as another ridge of high pressure builds in for the latter half of the week. This will keep temperatures on the mild side and allow for more sunshine. Another storm system eyes the state for the weekend. This storm should deliver some cooler air for early next week. Shower potential for the weekend will depend on the track of the storm. If the storm tracks through the state expect more showers. If it tracks south of the state, New Mexico will largely miss out.