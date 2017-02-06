In The Kitchen: The DASH Diet With Dairy Max

Sara Robbins registered dietician from Dairy Max, joined New Mexico Living to show us how easy it is to cook a DASH Diet meal for your family. She made a Grilled Chicken with Herbed Ricotta.

Ingredients:

½ cup ricotta cheese

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ teaspoon salt

4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (about 6 ounces each)

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 slices Swiss cheese

In a small bowl, combine first five ingredients. On the thickest side of each chicken breast, cut a deep, 3‐inch horizontal pocket. Stuff cheese mixture into each pocket. Close by pressing flesh together, securing with wood pick.

Brush chicken on each side with oil. Grill over medium‐high heat about 5 minutes on the first side until cooked through and brown. Turn and cook 6 to 8 minutes until cooked through. Just before finished, place a slice of Swiss cheese on each chicken breast to melt. Serves 4.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living