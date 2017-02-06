In The Community: Miss NM and Miss Teen NM

Miss New Mexico USA, Ashley Mora and Teen Miss New Mexico USA, Kalina Hamilton, joined New Mexico Living to talk about their recent wins last month and how it felt to have the crown placed on their heads.

They were both crowned on Sunday, January 28, 2017, and will represent New Mexico in National pageants later this year. Both have participated in their competitions before, Kalina winning her second time up and this was Ashley’s seventh try. They described winning as surreal and exciting and they look forward to representing New Mexico.

