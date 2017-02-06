Hidden History: New Orleans Music



New Orleans, La (NEXSTAR) – The story begins at Jackson Square in New Orleans, across the street from the Mississippi River.

“All this music we are playing out here comes from slavery days, what our forefathers brought from Africa to the streets of New Orleans. If you look behind me, you’ll see the Mississippi River, that’s where all the slaves used to get off the boats at,” says Kenneth Terry of the Kenneth Terry Jazz Band.

Kenny Terry plays his trumpet, along with his band members beating their drums and playing the tuba, loud and proud at Jackson Square.

“This is what we do to keep our culture, our culture growing throughout New Orleans, you know what I’m saying?” says Terry.

They’re playing New Orleans jazz music, also known as ‘Dixieland Jazz’ which replaced ragtime music nearly a hundred years ago.

The new jazz music had an African-based rhythmic pattern, such as stomping and clapping, West African influence and European classical music entwined. The music originated by African-Americans which emerged out of New Orleans and took over at the turn of the 20th century.

“Louis Armstrong inspired me and it’s important because it helps me become a better person in life,” says Terry.

Before ragtime, or jazz stars like Louis Armstrong, the music of Louisiana started with slaves.

In Congo Square at Louis Armstrong Park in New Orleans, 500 to 600 enslaved Africans would congregate on Sunday afternoons from the 1700s all the way up until the 1800s. They would dance, sing, drum and make music which we now know as present-day African-American music.

Louisiana Music Hall of Fame President and Managing Member Mike Shepherd says, “They brought their own music, they brought their own instruments.”

Shepherd says blues, swing and jazz all originated in Congo Square. “That has been a tradition down there since the 1600s, since Congo Square opened that up and brought the rhythmic blends that New Orleans became famous for.”

The musical contributions of African-Americans in Louisiana didn’t stop there.

“They really made the music of the whole United States, and everything came from that, the rock and roll, everything except the country,” says Shepherd.

Kenneth Terry and His Band at Jackson Square plan to carry on their forefathers’ musical contributions.

“What we do is keep the music alive,” says Terry.

Today, hip-hop has replaced jazz and blues as the voice of young African-Americans.