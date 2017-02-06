For The Family: The Great Trade-In Event At Toys R Us

James Huron, Store Manager at Toys R Us in Albuquerque, joined New Mexico Living to explain the ‘Great Trade-In Event’ happening now through February 20.

The Great Trade-In Gear & Furniture Event is a national, in-store event that provides customers the opportunity to trade in old, outdated, outgrown or unused gear and furniture items in exchange for 25 percent savings when purchasing a new item. The event helps remove unsafe or worn baby items, especially those where advances in product safety standards have been made, or if damaged, can jeopardize the safety of a child and also provides parents the opportunity to trade in items that a child has outgrown.

The Great Trade-In Event is going on now through February 20 and details can be found online.

