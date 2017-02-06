FBI data: New Mexico has one of highest rates of home break-ins in nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New FBI data shows New Mexico has one of the highest rates of home break-ins in the nation. New Mexico ranks second only behind Mississippi. KRQE News 13 talked to a local security company who told us this past month they had a record number of new accounts, and the most popular measure was surveillance cameras.

Home surveillance videos clearly show thieves breaking into homes. Unfortunately, we have shown a lot of them on the news. In these videos you see everything from criminals jumping over walls, to ripping televisions from living rooms and breaking into garages.

“It gets tiring,” said a victim of a home burglary. “I mean I can’t be home all the time.”

New data released by the FBI shows just how bad the problem is. This list ranks states by the recorded number of break-ins per 100,000 people. You have to scroll way down to find New Mexico. New Mexico ranks second in home burglaries in the country. Local security system experts we spoke with said they are not surprised.

“Our video sales last year over the previous year, rather dramatic increase, you know double digit increase,” said Martin Mayo, TAS Security Systems.

For comparison, the safest state on the list – New York has about 224 break-ins per 100,000 people. New Mexico has nearly four times that number of break-ins with about 819. So what can people do to deter break-ins? Experts tell KRQE News 13 to always make it obvious somebody’s home.

“Make sure you are not leaving a door or window open, make sure you are not leaving newspapers in the driveway,” said Zach Rice, TAS Security Systems.

Although alarms and surveillance video definitely help, the best advice doesn’t cost money.

“Talk to your neighbors. Nothing prevents burglary more than a close-knit community that’s looking out for each other,” said Rice.

Mississippi beats New Mexico with about 10 more home burglaries per 100,000 people.

The data attributes New York’s lower crime statistics to its tough policing and high arrest rates.