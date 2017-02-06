‘Family school’ set to open in northwest Albuquerque

family-school-abq

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools dedicated a new school with a unique curriculum on Monday.

The “family school” is being built in near Irving Boulevard and Rainbow Road in northwest Albuquerque.

In this school, students will receive a percentage of their instruction at home.

“We train parents as to how to follow up on our innovative curriculum which we created for our schools, where we believe students can reach whatever potential they want to reach,” an school spokesperson said. “All our classrooms are multi-aged so students can move at the rate at which they can learn.”

APS already has one “family school” with a long wait list. That school, Desert Willow, is in northeast Albuquerque.

The new school, which will accommodate 300 students, has yet to be named. It’s set to open by next school year.

